City of Kennesaw Announces Next Steps

The City of Kennesaw announces plans to open Swift-Cantrell Park, City neighborhood parks and walking/running trails with limited hours and operations.

“This Friday marks the beginning of the next steps in reopening Georgia and our community for business,” states Mayor Derek Easterling. “We still have several challenges to overcome and must find balance between the health and safety of our citizens and staff, and the economic recovery of our City and the businesses within. Our success will depend greatly on your response to the Governor’s new Executive Order (04.20.20.01) and adherence to the established and effective social distancing guidelines.”

The City of Kennesaw will continue to monitor daily the progress and needs of the community in response to the Governor’s Executive Order (04.20.20.01), incorporating changes as necessary to maximize and ensure the health and safety of our community.

Beginning Friday, April 24, 2020:

Swift-Cantrell Park will open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

All Neighborhood Parks will open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Walking/Running Trails will open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

All vertical play equipment (playgrounds), workout equipment, skatepark, dog park and facilities will remain closed. As the Governor has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until May 13, 2020 (04.08.20.02), the City of Kennesaw continues to explore all options to fully reopen parks and trails in a safe and healthy way, and in accordance with recommendations provided by the Georgia Department of Public Health and all guidelines issued by the Center for Disease Control.

On April 22, 2020 Mayor Easterling rescinded Executive Order 03 & 04, in compliance with Governor Kemp’s most recent Executive Order (04.20.20.01).

For updates from the City of Kennesaw, please visit www.kennesaw-ga.gov/covid-19.