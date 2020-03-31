44th Annual Big Shanty Festival

The City of Kennesaw, Kennesaw Business Association and JRM Management Services have rescheduled the 44th Annual Superior Plumbing Kennesaw/Big Shanty Festival to May 30 & 31.

While the festival has a tremendous positive impact on our community, the health and well-being of our community is our top priority.

We recognize the fluidity of this situation and are doing our best to keep everyone informed. We appreciate your patience at this time. Updates will be sent out every two weeks leading up to the event, with the next update scheduled for April 15th.