44th Annual Superior Plumbing Kennesaw/Big Shanty Festival Update

City of Kennesaw staff, Kennesaw Business Association board members and JRM management Services recently met to discuss COVID-19 and the potential impact on the 44th Annual Superior Plumbing Kennesaw/Big Shanty Festival – April 18 & 19 in Downtown Kennesaw.



Currently, plans are business as usual, but we understand this is a very fluid situation, and we are working to develop contingency plans depending on the next couple of weeks. The health and safety of the community that we live, work and play in is our top priority. We also understand that the Superior Plumbing Kennesaw/Big Shanty Festival has an enormous positive impact on our community, and we will make every effort to have the event in 2020.

We plan to update all involved on April 1.