A Day with Santa

Parade, Day with Santa Usher in Holiday Season Celebration

Kennesaw, GA (November 3, 2022) — The City of Kennesaw will usher in the holiday season on Saturday, December 3, with the annual Day with Santa parade and festival, presented by Whataburger.

Santa’s arrival begins at 2:00 p.m. with a Main Street parade featuring marching bands, decorated floats, vintage cars and colorfully costumed characters. The celebration will continue from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Main Street with a holiday host of activities including stage performances, a vendor market, and free photos with Santa. The evening will conclude with the lighting of the tree at 6:00 p.m.

The parade route will start at Adams Park; leaving from Park Drive, right on Main Street (headed south), right on Watts Drive and right on Park Dr. (back into Adams Park). Road closures are as followed: Park Dr., Dallas St., Whitfield Pl., Moon Station Rd., J.O. Stephenson Ave., and Watts Dr.

Event organizers are seeking vendors, as well as accepting entries for the parade at www.kennesaw-ga.gov/adaywithsanta. Parade entries will be judged and prizes will be awarded in several categories. Parade participation is free.

For more information, visit www.kennesaw-ga.gov/adaywithsanta or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at (770) 422-9714.