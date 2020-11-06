A Day with Santa

The City of Kennesaw will usher in the holiday season on Saturday, December 5, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. with a snow slide, stage performances, vendor market and photos with Santa. The evening will conclude with the lighting of the Christmas tree in Downtown Kennesaw.

Registration is required for the tree lighting and photos with Santa. Registration is available at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog/index/c6925082a512cbee5b1e5cd144dccb28?filter=c2VhcmNoPWErZGF5K3dpdGgrc2FudGE=

For more information, visit kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.