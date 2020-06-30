A Garden with Wings Butterfly House Returns to Smith-Gilbert Gardens

“A Garden With Wings,” the popular pollinator exhibit at Smith-Gilbert Gardens (SGG) featuring a kid-friendly pollinator garden and 2,000 square foot butterfly house, opens for the season on Wednesday, July 1. Visitors to the pollinator garden will see an inspiring collection of annuals, perennials and flowering shrubs that attract and support native pollinators like bumblebees, hummingbirds and butterflies. The newly expanded butterfly house offers an up-close experience with butterflies, plus the opportunity to see all stages of their life cycle. Visitors will see host plants that serve as food sources for a wide variety of caterpillars. The exhibit is included with Garden admission and runs through Saturday, August 1, 2020.

Tickets must be purchased and reserved prior to arrival for all visitors and members. To purchase tickets, please visit https://smith-gilbert-gardens.square.site/.

“A Garden With Wings” is generously supported by Garden Members and the Smith-Gilbert Gardens Foundation. Smith-Gilbert Gardens would like to thank this year’s sponsors: Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Cobb EMC Community Foundation, Gentry Law Firm and Georgia Power.