A Garden with Wings Butterfly House Returns to Smith-Gilbert Gardens

“A Garden With Wings,” the popular pollinator exhibit at Smith-Gilbert Gardens (SGG) featuring a kid-friendly pollinator garden and 1,500 square foot butterfly house, opens for the season on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Visitors to the pollinator garden will see an inspiring collection of annuals, perennials and flowering shrubs that attract and support native pollinators like bumblebees, hummingbirds and butterflies. The recently expanded butterfly house offers an up-close experience with butterflies, plus the opportunity to see all stages of their life cycle. Visitors will see host plants that serve as food sources for a wide variety of caterpillars. The exhibit is included with Garden admission and runs through Saturday, July 31, 2021.

“We love families making memories in nature, and our Butterfly House offers the perfect space to get up close to these cool bugs,” says Smith-Gilbert Gardens’ Executive Director Ann Parsons. “Visitors can see all the stages of the life cycle, plus, learn how to attract specific butterflies to their own yards. It’s really a unique immersion experience – different each time with great photo opportunities!”

Tickets must be purchased and reserved prior to arrival for all visitors and members. To purchase tickets, please visit https://smith-gilbert-gardens.square.site/.

Butterfly Ambassadors will be on-site to answer visitor questions Fridays and Saturdays between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“A Garden With Wings” is generously supported by Garden Members and the Smith-Gilbert Gardens Foundation. Smith-Gilbert Gardens would like to thank this year’s sponsors, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Cobb EMC Foundation.