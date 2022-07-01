A Garden with Wings Butterfly House Returns to Smith-Gilbert Gardens

Kennesaw, GA (June 27, 2022) — “A Garden With Wings,” the popular pollinator exhibit at Smith-Gilbert Gardens (SGG) featuring a kid-friendly pollinator garden and 1,500 square-foot butterfly house, opens for the season on July 1, 2022. Visitors to the pollinator garden will see an inspiring collection of annuals, perennials and flowering shrubs that attract and support native pollinators like bumblebees, hummingbirds and butterflies. The recently expanded butterfly house offers an up-close experience with butterflies, plus the opportunity to see all stages of their life cycle. Visitors will see host plants that serve as food sources for a wide variety of caterpillars. The exhibit is included with Garden admission and runs through the month of July.

“Our Butterfly House offers a wonderful immersive experience for visitors,” says Smith-Gilbert Gardens Guest Experience Manager, Vanita Keswani. “You can get up close to see all stages of the life cycle and learn about the plants that attract specific butterflies. The exhibit is a unique visit every time! Remember to bring your camera to capture these memorable moments.”

Tickets must be purchased and reserved prior to arrival for all visitors and members. To purchase tickets, please visit https://smith-gilbert-gardens.square.site/.

Butterfly Ambassadors will be on-site to answer visitor questions on select days throughout the summer. Staff will also have information available and answer any questions in the gift shop located in the main house.

“A Garden With Wings” is generously supported by Garden Members and the Smith-Gilbert Gardens Foundation. Smith-Gilbert Gardens would like to thank this year’s presenting sponsor, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and supporting sponsor Cobb EMC Foundation.