Southern Museum Celebrates African American History Month

The Southern Museum, located in Historic Downtown Kennesaw, will celebrate the contributions of African Americans throughout history with an African American History Month event on Saturday, February 20.

The event will feature family-friendly interactive education tables, children’s story times and a United States Colored Troops (USCT) living history program on the front lawn. The USCT musketry demonstrations will take place every hour on the hour from 10 a.m. to Noon, and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The February 20 program is free with purchase of regular museum admission. For further information, please www.SouthernMuseum.org.

About the Southern Museum: A prestigious Smithsonian Affiliations member, the Southern Museum provides visitors with a unique perspective into the strategic and economic use of railroads during and after the Civil War. The Museum is home to the General locomotive, made famous during the Great Locomotive Chase of 1862, an impressive Civil War collection and the ‘Merci’ Gratitude Boxcar.

Museum operating hours are Tuesday – Saturday, 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Museum regular admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors ages 65 and over, and $5 for children ages 3-17. The Southern Museum is located at 2829 Cherokee Street NW in Downtown Kennesaw (exit 273 on Interstate 75).