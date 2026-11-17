Kennesaw, GA (November 17, 2026) – On Saturday, Dec. 12, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., the Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History will celebrate the holidays with its annual All Aboard for Holiday Fun event, offering festive activities for all ages.

This year’s holiday event will center around Victorian traditions and music, featuring a variety of live performances to set the festive tone. Guests can enjoy fiddle tunes by Doug Carson throughout the day, a special handbells performance by Christ Episcopal Church Kennesaw from 10 – 10:45 a.m., Victorian carolers “Like the Dickens” from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., and hands-on learning experiences taught by Bach to Rock.

Visitors can explore Victorian-era traditions in the Event Gallery with Civil War soldier stories, candle dipping, card making, wreath-making demonstrations by Cobb Master Gardeners and complimentary wassail tastings.

Families can also enjoy interactive train layouts and a visit with Santa Claus. Santa will be on-site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to greet families and hear holiday wishes.

This year, an exclusive members-only area will provide holiday treats.

All activities are included with regular Admission: $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $5 for children. Picture ornaments will be available in exchange for a small donation to the Kennesaw Museum Foundation (KMF). KMF will also host a raffle with various prizes. The Museum’s gift shop, the General Emporium, will have a wide variety of Christmas-themed items and popular train toys available for purchase.

Don’t miss this chance to experience the warmth and wonder of a Victorian holiday while exploring history in a unique and festive setting.

For more information on this event and other museum activities, please visit the Southern Museum’s website at southernmuseum.org.