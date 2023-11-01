“All Aboard for Holiday Fun” Returns to the Southern Museum

KENNESAW, GA (November 1, 2023) – On Saturday, December 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History will be hosting a holiday event featuring activities for kids young and old, all of which are free with regular Museum admission.

The highlight of the event will be the variety of antique toys on display throughout the day. The Atlanta Woodworkers Guild will display hand-lathed wooden toys, the Peachtree Doll Collectors will display antique and vintage dolls and toys, and the Atlanta Miniature Society will display a variety of dioramas.

Enjoy performances of holiday favorites by First Presbyterian Church of Marietta’s bell choir at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. for 30 minutes each and a performance of holiday tunes at 2:30 p.m. by the Big Chicken Chorus. Visit and get a photograph with Santa Claus himself from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Also, listen to readings of the Polar Express between 12 – 3 p.m. by North Cobb County Library’s Janet Winguard.

Additional activities include a leather stamping craft table by Les McKeon, a holiday train layout, a letter to Santa activity and a children’s holiday craft, all of which will be available all day.

For more information, visit www.southernmuseum.org.