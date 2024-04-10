Annual Inclusive Wheelchair Motocross Clinic Returns to Swift-Cantrell Park

Kennesaw, GA (April 10, 2024) — The City of Kennesaw is partnering with the Life Rolls On Foundation (LRO), Atlanta Chapter, to host an Inclusive Wheelchair Motocross (WCMX) Clinic, “They Will Skate Again,” for athletes of all abilities and ages. The event will return to Swift-Cantrell Park, 3140 Old 41 Hwy NW, on Saturday, April 27 from 9 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Founded in 2001, by world champion quadriplegic surfer Jesse Billauer, LRO Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to improving quality of life for young people affected by spinal cord injury and beyond.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Life Rolls On to provide the life-changing and skills-enhancing “They Will Skate Again” event to the Cobb County community,” stated Bill McNair, Kennesaw Parks & Recreation Director. “Thank you to our volunteers who are helping bring this event to the East Coast.”

Adaptive skaters are encouraged to bring a helmet, knee and elbow pads, and, of course, their fastest wheels. Breakfast snacks and lunch will be served for registered athletes and volunteers, and water will be available. While this is a free event, athletes and volunteers are required to register at www.LifeRollsOn.org/Atlanta.

For more information, visit kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.