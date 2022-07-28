Annual Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival Returns to Kennesaw

Kennesaw, GA (July 28, 2022) — Festival fans and music lovers are invited to join the City of Kennesaw for two days of barbeque bliss at the Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival, presented Williams Elleby Law Firm, on Friday, August 19 from 6 – 10 p.m. and Saturday, August 20, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. at Adams Park.

From its humble beginnings, Pigs & Peaches has grown into one of the region’s most beloved festivals attracting an estimated 65,000 attendees annually. Now in its 21st year, the festival features two days of non-stop music, good eats, cold beer and interactive family fun. Attendees will find over 100 vendors, exhibitor and contestant booths, a Kid Zone full of inflatables, amusements and attractions, tons of tasty treats to satisfy every whim, and an incredible lineup of live entertainment and street performers.

At the heart of the festival is a Kansas City Barbeque Society sanctioned competition, which is also recognized as an official Georgia BBQ Championship event. Additional cooking events include a Backyard contest for amateurs, Anything Butt and Peach Dessert contests. Over $16,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded to contest winners.

Music headliners on the Main Stage include the Georgia Thunderbolts and the Paul Hand Band. Supporting acts include The Relics, Leah Belle Faser, Run Katie Run, School of Rock East Cobb, School of Rock West Cobb and Courtney Dickinson.

Musicians on the Local Stage include Bettin on the Mule, The Shetlands, The Steven Brooks Band, Tastebud, Trevor Startt, Bach to Rock’s 30 Watts, Stephanie Berlanga and Dusty Roads Duo.

Kennesaw Parks & Recreation is also excited to announce the City’s first-ever Corn Hole tournament, presented by Williams Elleby Law Firm! The tournament will run in conjunction with the Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival with five divisions: Adult & Child (12 & under), Adult & Child (13-17), Beginner, Intermediate and Advanced. The tournament is round robin format and each team will play a minimum of five games. The tournament will follow standard ACL rules and elimination scoring.

The event will conclude on Saturday evening with a fireworks finale, beginning at 9:30 p.m.

The event will be held rain or shine. Admission is free.

Gold Sponsor, Georgia Grown, will feature the Georgia Grown Market in front of the Local Stage with 20 specialty Georgia Grown vendors.

For more information, visit www.pigsandpeaches.com or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.