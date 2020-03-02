Applications for Summer Positions Now Open

The City of Kennesaw Parks & Recreation Department recently opened applications for summer positions. Positions include All-Star Summer Day Camp Directors, All-Star Summer Day Camp Assistant Director, All-Star Summer Day Camp Counselors, Splash Pad Lead Attendant and Splash Pad Attendant. Applicants must be 18 years of age or older and have a CPR/First Aid/AED Certification or be willing and able to be certified.

Parks & Recreations summer day camp and slash pad staff is comprised of well-trained, caring, enthusiastic adults who are determined to provide a safe and enjoyable summer camp experience. Staff must be CPR and First Aid certified and are expected to adhere to the highest professional standards set forth by the City of Kennesaw Parks & Recreation Department. Throughout the summer, the staff is continuously evaluated and provided with feedback to enhance their performance. A low camper-to-staff ratio of 10:1 is maintained for maximum safety and an enjoyable camp experience.

The City of Kennesaw has built a reputation of offering quality day camps that provide engaging life experiences in a safe, caring and accepting environment. The City of Kennesaw offers youth ages six (6) to 12 the opportunity to improve their self-confidence, build self-esteem and make new friends at Kennesaw’s All-Star Summer Day Camp.

The splash pad at Swift-Cantrell Park is a 3,200 square foot family-friendly area for water play. Controlled by motion sensors, the splash pad consists of a fountain spray, ground geyser, jet stream, magic mist and multiple sea silhouettes. Splash Pad Attendants are responsible for assisting patrons, collecting admission fees, rendering first aid in case of an emergency and more.

To apply for a seasonal summer position with The City of Kennesaw Parks & Recreation, visit: city-of-kennesaw.mightyrecruiter.com/city-of-kennesaw?fbclid=IwAR1NFIyDbTqJ909b1LOyaLi3PYlAW26xF5Qd08p1N4JUx96AVGOmjKq4XIY