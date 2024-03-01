Applications Now Open for Pigs & Peaches BBQ Competition and Vendors

Kennesaw, GA (March 1, 2024) – Kennesaw Parks & Recreation announces open applications for the barbeque competition and vendors for Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival 2024! The annual Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival returns this year on Friday, August 16, 6:00 – 10:00 p.m. and Saturday, August 17, 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. at Adams Park.

At the heart of the festival is the Kansas City Barbeque Society-sanctioned competition, which is now accepting applications. The competition is also recognized as a Southeast BBQ Championship event. The competition will house 30 teams in the pro competition and 20 teams in the backyard competition. Additionally, an Anything Butt and Peach Dessert Contests will also take place at the festival. Over $16,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded to contest winners.

Kennesaw Parks & Recreation is currently accepting applications for vendors. Parks & Recreation staff are committed to producing a quality event for attendees with a unique assortment of exhibitors and the Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival would not be possible without the support of businesses and organizations.

Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival 2024 is presented by Williams Elleby Law Firm.

Those interested in becoming a vendor or competing in the barbeque competition, please visit www.pigsandpeaches.com for more information!