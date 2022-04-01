Smith-Gilbert Gardens Presents Art Blooms

During the months of April and May, Smith-Gilbert Gardens invites the community to experience selected pieces from the permanent sculpture collection as they’ve never been seen before- surrounded by over 22,000 daffodil blooms planted in unique patterns!

Art Blooms is a two-month exhibit that includes a series of weekend artists’ demonstrations and workshops. On Saturdays, Art Ambassadors will be on-site to share behind-the-scenes stories of the artists and sculptures.

Smith-Gilbert Gardens’ permanent sculpture collection features 31 outdoor pieces representing international, national and regional artists. In May, the permanent collection will be joined by a temporary outdoor exhibit featuring sculptures by regional artists, as well as pieces created by students in the Master Craftsman Program at Kennesaw State University.

Smith-Gilbert Gardens is excited to feature Allen Peterson in this year’s Art Blooms exhibit. His piece, The Iron Beehive is inspired by his work as a beekeeper. His work involving bees has been curated into group exhibitions in art venues such as the Hambidge Center for the Creative Arts, but also into science-related art exhibitions at Atlanta’s Fernbank Museum, and at Emory University. Additionally, Art Blooms will feature a collaborative piece by Allen Peterson and third-grade students from LaBelle Elementary school!

Art Blooms is supported in part by Georgia Council for the Arts through the appropriations of the Georgia General Assembly. Georgia Council for the Arts also receives support from its partner agency – the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional support provided by the City of Kennesaw, Cobb EMC Community Foundation, Cobb Travel & Tourism, City of Kennesaw Art and Culture Commission, and Smith-Gilbert Gardens Foundation.

Art Blooms is included with regular Garden admission. Weekly Timed Tickets for Art Blooms are now available at www.smithgilbertgardens.com.