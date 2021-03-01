Art in the Park: Paper Flowers

The City of Kennesaw’s Department of Parks & Recreation will host a Paper Flower Workshop as part of their Art in the Park Series on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the Ben Robertson Community Center, located at 2753 Watts Dr.

The workshop will be taught by the talented Preksha Khare. Khare is a paper artist specializing in giant paper flowers. She started flower making as a hobby and her first project was a backdrop for her daughter’s first birthday. Since then, her venture Craftworm Creations has come a long way. Her projects include smaller sets for home décor all the way to large scale backdrop for events and corporate users. Her flowers have been featured in Neiman Marcus’ Spring catalog.

Attendees will learn how to make a paper sunflower, have the opportunity to create their own, and will receive supplies to take home and make more! No previous experience needed! All supplies will be provided

Advanced registration is required; registration is $15 per person. Registration is available online at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTE0MTQ5MzY

Masks are required to be worn while inside the Ben Robertson Community Center and during the workshop. Seats and tables will be cleaned and spaced appropriately for each reservation.

Outside food and beverages are welcome.