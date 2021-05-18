Art in the Park: Tie Dye

Kennesaw Parks & Recreation to Host Tie Dye Workshop

The City of Kennesaw’s Department of Parks & Recreation will host a Tie Dye Workshop as part of their Art in the Park Series at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Swift-Cantrell Park, located at 3140 Old 41 Highway. This workshop will kick-off a fun-filled evening prior to the screening of the second movie in the Outdoor Movie Series, School of Rock.

Parks & Rec staff will lead participants through the process of tie-dyeing. All supplies for tie-dye will be included. Participants can choose to bring three items of their own to tie-dye or choose to have the items provided for them (shirt, bag and choice of either a facemask or bandana). No artistic experience is necessary. Registration is open to all age groups.

Advanced registration is required; registration is $5 if participants supply their own items to tie-dye and $15 if the three items are provided for them (shirt, bag and choice of either a facemask or bandana). Registration is available online.

Tie-Dye (Bring Your Own): https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTE1NjA1NTY

Tie-Dye (Items Provided): https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTE1NjA1NTY

Light snacks and drinks will be available onsite or participants can bring their own food. Please remember that glass is not permitted in the park.

For more information, visit www.kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.