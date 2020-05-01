Big Shanty Festival Rescheduled

Out of an abundance of caution for the health and wellness of our community and in compliance with Governor Brian Kemp’s Executive Order 04.30.20.01, the Kennesaw Business Association, in partnership with the City of Kennesaw, have decided to postpone the 44th Annual Kennesaw/Big Shanty Festival to November 7 & 8. The Superior Plumbing Kennesaw/Big Shanty Festival was originally scheduled for April 18 & 19, and previously re-scheduled for May 30 & 31.

On Thursday, April 30, 2020, Governor Brian Kemp extended the Public Health State of Emergency through June 12, 2020, extending the ban on large gatherings.

Rescheduling the festival for the fall will allow the City and the KBA to ensure the best festival possible for the community. We look forward to being able to continue the annual Big Shanty tradition.