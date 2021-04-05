Kennesaw’s Parks & Recreation Department to Host Bird & Butterfly House Workshop

The City of Kennesaw’s Department of Parks & Recreation will host a Bird & Butterfly House Workshop as part of their Art in the Park Series at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Swift-Cantrell Park, located at 3140 Old 41 Highway.

Participants will have the option to choose a bird or butterfly house that will make a wonderful addition to any garden or backyard. Kennesaw Parks & Recreation Director Steve Roberts and Assistant Director Bill McNair will lead the workshop. This event is suitable for all ages. All materials will be supplied, and no artistic experience is necessary.

Advanced registration is required; registration is $15 per person. Registration is available online at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTE0NzEzNjM

Light snacks and drinks will be available onsite or participants can bring their own food. Please remember that glass is not permitted in the park.