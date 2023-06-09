Enjoy an Exclusive Preview of Smith-Gilbert Gardens’ Butterfly Exhibit at the “Bluegrass & Butterflies” After Hours Event

Kennesaw, GA (June 9, 2023) — Smith-Gilbert Gardens will host an unforgettable evening of toe-tapping bluegrass music and the beauty of nature at the Bluegrass & Butterflies concert on Friday, June 30! The community is invited to be immersed in the tranquil surroundings of the lush Gardens while listening to the lively tunes of the Hired Hands band.

Attendees will have the opportunity to experience the magic of the Butterfly Exhibit as a preview to the season when it officially opens for the summer. Doors open at 5:00 p.m., and music starts at 5:30 p.m.

Food, drinks, and alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase from The Nest Kennesaw.

Menu Sneak Peak includes:

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Fresh-made pork rinds with Pimento Cheese

Banana Pudding

Traditional Southern sides to include – baked beans, collards, and pasta salad

Craft beer and wine will be available for purchase

Tickets are available for $30 for nonmembers and $25 for members.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit https://smithgilbertgardens.com/bluegrassandbutterflies/.

Smith-Gilbert Gardens, located at 2382 Pine Mountain Road, is open Tuesday – Saturday, 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM.