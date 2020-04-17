Brief Lane Closures in Late April on Cobb Parkway and Jiles Road

There will be brief, intermittent lane closures on Cobb Parkway and Jiles Road for a non-City project beginning the week of April 20. Work is expected to be complete by the end of the month.

Survey crews working on behalf of Atlanta Gas Light will be locating below ground utilities, which may be under the pavement or in the shoulder of the road, for an upcoming natural gas pressure improvement project in the area.

To ensure safety, traffic control measures including traffic cones, signs, and flaggers will be in place to facilitate and maintain two-way traffic in the affected areas. These include:

Cobb Parkway

• Areas just north and south of McCollum Parkway

• Areas just north and south of the railroad overpass

Jiles Road

• Areas just north and south of the intersection with N. Main Street/Old US Hwy 41

• Area about 100 yards south of the Bridges of Kennesaw apartment complex

Lane closures will be in place during daylight hours as permitted.

The survey work is being done as part of planning for Atlanta Gas Light’s Wade Green Road Pressure Improvement Project, which will help assure those who rely on natural gas have it when they need it the most.

Construction is expected to get underway later this year. Residents and businesses along the route will be notified prior to construction starting.

Please contact Atlanta Gas Light directly with any questions at 404-584-3129 or wadegreen@southernco.com.