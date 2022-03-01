Kennesaw Parks & Rec to Host Annual Bunny Breakfast

The Kennesaw Parks & Rec Department is excited to continue the tradition of the annual Bunny Breakfast at the Ben Robertson Community Center on Saturday, April 2, with two seatings available from 8:00 – 9:15 a.m. or 10:00 – 11:15 a.m.

Attendees will be treated to a buffet including hot and ready pancakes, scrambled eggs and sausage, as well as a medley of fresh fruit and delicious breakfast sweets, and everyone’s favorite cottontail will be making his way from table to table to say hello to all the boys and girls. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own camera to capture photos with the Easter Bunny!

Tickets are only $6 per person and can be purchased online or at the Ben Robertson Community Center. Advance purchase is required. Tickets are non-refundable after March 25. Children ages two and under do not need a ticket if they will be sitting in laps.

Tickets are available at

8:00 AM: https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTE4OTk5Mjk

10:00 AM: https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTE4OTk5MzM