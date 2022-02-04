Call for Artists (Smith-Gilbert Gardens)

Smith-Gilbert Gardens invites area artists to submit proposals of outdoor art works for consideration for Art Blooms 2022. This annual exhibit is a temporary installation, taking place during the months of April and May in various locations at the Gardens. Artwork will be on exhibit in the Gardens through the remainder of the year.

Art Blooms is the celebration of art in nature and nature-themed works. Smith-Gilbert Gardens’ mission is to continue the legacy of Bob Gilbert and Richard Smith, who supported the work of new and emerging artists during their residency at the Gardens.

The invitation is open to all qualified artists, including university students, and does not require an entrance fee. Smith-Gilbert Gardens seeks to have a diverse and inclusive selection of artists to represent the Kennesaw and Cobb County communities. Artists will receive a stipend of $1,500 for the loan of their work. Additionally, Kennesaw Art and Culture Commission will provide a purchase award of $1,500 for a work to be permanently installed in the City of Kennesaw after the exhibit.

Artwork must be an original, one-of-a-kind artwork. Artwork must be able to rest on garden surfaces such as grass and mulched areas. The works must be able to be “maintenance-free” for the duration of the exhibition. All exhibition space is outdoors and accessible to the public. Artwork should be appropriate for all ages.

After the submission deadline, Smith-Gilbert Gardens staff will prescreen the applications for the selection panel to ensure completeness and eligibility to identify a list of qualified candidates with appropriate experience for the project. The Public Art Selection Panel is comprised of diverse City of Kennesaw stakeholders including business, civic and community leaders as well as art professionals. Submissions will be evaluated on the criteria of concept, artistic merit and feasibility.

Applications are due by March 5, 2022. Applications are available online at https://smithgilbertgardens.com/at-the-gardens/exhibits/.

This program is supported in part by Georgia Council for the Arts through the appropriations of the Georgia General Assembly. Georgia Council for the Arts also receives support from its partner agency – the National Endowment for the Arts.