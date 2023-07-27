City Announces Kennesaw 101: The Citizens Government Academy

The City Manager’s Office is excited to host its latest class of Kennesaw 101: Citizens Government Academy students. The 8-week course is scheduled to start September 14, 2023, and is designed to provide an inside look at the day-to-day operations of the City, how it forms partnerships, and how management approaches short-term and long-term planning.

The class is open to anyone age 18 or older who lives and works within the Kennesaw City limits. Each week the class will hear from different departments to learn about the diverse work undertaken by the City. Students will have the opportunity to participate in hands-on learning activities, network and hear updates from City staff.

Registration is limited to the first 15 registrants and the deadline to apply is Friday, September 1, 2023. The class will meet every Thursday at City Hall, located at 2529 J.O. Stephenson Avenue Kennesaw, GA 30144, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. The course will conclude with a short graduation ceremony during the November 6 Mayor and Council meeting. Graduates of the academy will be prepared to have a role in the future of their community through government-citizen interaction.

There is no cost for the program – only your time, effort and commitment! To register, please see below or contact James Friedrich at (770) 424-8274 ext. 3110 or jfriedrich@kennesaw-ga.gov.