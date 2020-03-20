City of Kennesaw Announces Alternating Schedule for Employees

Starting Monday, March 23, 2020, the City of Kennesaw will be going to an alternating schedule for their employees, excluding Public Safety, in an effort to adhere to suggestions for social distancing while maintaining essential services for our community. The Kennesaw/Acworth 911 Center and the Kennesaw Police Department will be maintaining normal operations.

City staff will be working on an A or B “team” which will alternate weeks in the office and teleworking. During this time, all City facilities remain closed to public access; this includes the Ben Robertson Community Center, City Hall, Public Works, Smith-Gilbert Gardens and the Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History.

All departments will be available by phone Monday – Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM at 770-424-8274 or by email. Please visit our website for more contact information by department at www.kennesaw-ga.gov.

Many City services can be accessed on our website:

City staff continues to monitor recent reports and information on COVID-19 provided by the CDC and the DPH.

For updates from the City of Kennesaw, please visit www.kennesaw-ga.gov/covid-19.