City of Kennesaw Announces Closings

Out of an abundance of caution, and out of concern for the health of our community and staff, the City of Kennesaw has decided to close the Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History, Smith-Gilbert Gardens and the Ben Robertson Community Center to the public at the close of business today, March 14, 2020, through April 10, 2020. This action will allow the facilities to be disinfected and sanitized, and is also an effort to adhere to the social distancing recommendations from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH).

City staff continues to monitor recent reports and information on COVID-19 provided by the CDC and the DPH.

For updates from the City of Kennesaw, please visit www.kennesaw-ga.gov/covid-19.