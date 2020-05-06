City of Kennesaw Announces Continuation of Declaration of Emergency

A Declaration of Emergency was executed and became effective on March 20, 2020. Pursuant to the Declaration of Emergency and the Kennesaw Code of Ordinances, Sec. 34-2(a)(3), “no state of emergency shall continue for longer than 30 days, unless renewed by the mayor.”

Due to the on-going nature of the Covid-19 emergency, it is hereby ORDERED that the Declaration of Emergency is hereby renewed today, May 6, 2020, and the Declaration of Emergency, and any Executive Order(s) related thereto, shall continue until the mayor finds that the emergency no longer exists, at which time the mayor shall execute and file with the city clerk a document marking the end of the state of emergency. The city council may, by resolution, end a state of emergency at any time.

For updates from the City of Kennesaw, please visit www.kennesaw-ga.gov/covid-19.