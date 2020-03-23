City of Kennesaw Announces Executive Order

Pursuant to the City of Kennesaw’s Declaration of Emergency adopted on March 20, 2020, the City of Kennesaw announces an executive order effective at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, and shall remain in effect until 12:00 p.m. April 6, 2020.

The City of Kennesaw announces this executive order out of concern for the health of our community and to encourage social distancing, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH).

During the executive order, the following requirements shall be in effect:

All restaurants, coffee shops and other places where food is offered to the public shall be limited to take out, drive-through or delivery. All on-premises dining is prohibited. Restaurants with a license to sell alcoholic beverages may sell such beverages with take-out orders. All public assemblages, events and gatherings of ten people or more persons are prohibited within the city limits. All bars, pubs, night clubs, skating rinks, gyms, trampoline parks and amusement arcades are closed. All retail establishments shall limit their hours and methods of operation in order to limit the number of customers on premises at any one time to that recommended by the CDC. All persons shall shelter in place as much as possible and there shall be a voluntary curfew from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Exceptions to the curfew include work, food, medical treatment, medication or emergency.

Grocery stores are exempt from the prohibitions set forth herein.

Daycares are exempt from the prohibitions set forth herein.

The following shall apply to alcohol sales with carryout food orders:

All restaurants that have a license to sell alcoholic beverages may sell beer, wine and cider in unopened containers with in-person take-out orders only. Alcohol shall not be served with delivery orders.

Restaurants that have a license to sell alcoholic beverages and are located within a designated entertainment district where open containers are allowed may sell such licensed beverages with in-person take-out orders. Alcoholic beverages must be consumed outside of the restaurant and within the area of the connected entertainment district with their take-out order.

Manufacturers of distilled spirits and malt beverages with a license to sell such beverages may continue to sell their products through take-out only.

This directive is intended to suspend city enforcement of city ordinances prohibiting certain alcoholic beverages being sold with carry out food purchases.

Any city ordinance in conflict with this Executive Order is temporarily suspended during the Declaration of Emergency period, unless otherwise amended in writing.

For updates from the City of Kennesaw, please visit www.kennesaw-ga.gov/covid-19.