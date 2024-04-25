City of Kennesaw Announces Grand Opening & Concert Series

Kennesaw, GA (April 25, 2024) — The City of Kennesaw is excited to announce the Grand Opening Celebration for The Piedmont Bank Amphitheater on Friday, June 14, at 6:00 p.m. The first concert of the new Kennesaw Concert Series, presented by Wellstar Health System, will follow, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The Grand Opening Celebration will include a Ribbon Cutting that will be held at The Piedmont Bank Amphitheater at Depot Park to commemorate the opening of the new space. The community is invited to join in on the celebration and enjoy the first performances at The Piedmont Bank Amphitheater.

“The Piedmont Bank Amphitheater at Depot Park represents a significant milestone for Downtown Kennesaw,” says Mayor Derek Easterling. “With its unveiling, our community can look forward to a vibrant venue of cultural and entertainment experiences. The Piedmont Bank Amphitheater is poised to redefine how locals and visitors alike engage with the arts, music and community gatherings. Its centralized presence symbolizes our commitment to fostering a dynamic and enriching environment, where creativity flourishes and shared experiences create community.”

The Kennesaw Concert Series will host a total of three concerts in 2024: June 14, September 14 and November 9. The concert on June 14 will open with Leah Belle Faser at 6:30 p.m. and the headliner, September in the Park, will take the stage at 8:00 p.m.

The Piedmont Bank Amphitheater at Depot Park will feature a 50 x 42 ft stage, with a back of house and lawn space to hold up to 3,000 people. The Piedmont Bank Amphitheater will host a variety of annual Kennesaw events each year, including the Kennesaw Concert Series, Salute to America and A Day with Santa. The Piedmont Bank Amphitheater is set to open in Spring 2024.

For more information on The Piedmont Bank Amphitheater and the Kennesaw Concert Series visit, www.amphitheateratdepotpark.com.