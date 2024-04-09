City of Kennesaw Announces Naming Rights of New Amphitheater at Depot Park

Kennesaw, GA (April 9, 2024) — The City of Kennesaw is excited to announce the naming rights agreement with The Piedmont Bank for the new amphitheater at Depot Park, located in Downtown Kennesaw.

Under the agreement, the new amphitheater will be known as “The Piedmont Bank Amphitheater.” This agreement grants The Piedmont Bank the naming rights of the amphitheater for three years. The three-year period will begin on the opening date of the amphitheater with signage in place.

“We are excited to announce this partnership with The Piedmont Bank,” states Mayor Derek Easterling. “The Piedmont Bank recently opened their newest location in Downtown Kennesaw and has immediately invested and committed to community involvement. We are grateful for their support as we continue to grow!”

The Piedmont Bank Amphitheater at Depot Park will feature a 50 x 42 ft stage, with a back of house and lawn space to hold up to 3,000 people. The Piedmont Bank Amphitheater will host a variety of annual Kennesaw events each year, including the Kennesaw Concert Series, Salute to America and A Day with Santa. The Piedmont Bank Amphitheater is set to open in Spring 2024.

“What an amazing time to be in the City of Kennesaw. We are very excited to announce not only the opening of a new bank location in Downtown Kennesaw, but our partnership with the City of Kennesaw to be part of the new The Piedmont Bank Amphitheater,” said Andy Akin, Market President, East Cobb. “Piedmont Bank knows stronger community investment makes stronger communities and we are excited about this partnership.”

The Piedmont Bank operates 16 branches in the Atlanta area and North Georgia. The company is dedicated to exceptional service and innovative products for both businesses and personal banking. With the latest branch opening in Downtown Kennesaw, The Piedmont Bank demonstrates their commitment to serving the needs of businesses and residents of the Kennesaw area. For more information, visit www.piedmont.bank.

For additional information, please visit www.kennesaw-ga.gov/amphitheateratdepotpark.