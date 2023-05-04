City of Kennesaw Announces Partnership with Luzianne® Tea

Kennesaw, GA (May 4, 2023) — The City of Kennesaw is excited to announce the partnership with Luzianne®, including the Luzianne Tea Main Stage at the 22nd annual Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival and the new “Brews & Booze” recipe contest.

In March, the City of Kennesaw announced the headlining acts for the 2023 Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival. Drake Milligan and Allie Colleen will be taking the Luzianne Tea Main Stage on Saturday, August 19, and Friday, August 18, respectively.

Later this month, the Brews & Booze recipe competition will go live. The competition will include both mocktail and cocktail categories, made with Luzianne Tea, and will be hosted on the Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival social media platforms.

The City of Kennesaw will host a live tasting of the three semi-finalists’ recipes for each category at the annual Salute to America event on July 3.

The winning recipes will be named the Official Mocktail & Signature Adult Iced Tea of the 22nd annual Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival on August 18 & 19, 2023, and available for purchase at the festival. Winners will also receive two tickets to the VIP Experience at the Luzianne Tea Main Stage and a year’s worth of Luzianne Tea.

About Luzianne Tea

Founded in 1902, Luzianne is the flagship brand of Reily Foods Company, headquartered in New Orleans, LA. As the South’s original tea maker, Luzianne has perfected the craft of the perfect glass of iced tea for over 100 years. Today, Luzianne Tea is available in several varieties with original black, green, and hibiscus teas and can be enjoyed for any occasion – whether cold-brewed and pre-sweetened or in ready-to-drink bottles, single serve pods, or our original family-size bags. Learn more about Luzianne Tea at www.luzianne.com or on Instagram at www.instagram.com/luziannetea, and more about Reily Foods Company at the corporate website, www.ReilyProducts.com