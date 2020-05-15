City of Kennesaw Announces Plans to Reopen City Hall, Smith-Gilbert Gardens

The City of Kennesaw plans to reopen City Hall to public access beginning Monday, May 18, 2020.

All guests will be screened & evaluated upon entrance, and will have their temperature taken. To access City Hall, guests will need to use the middle double doors. City Hall will have a single access point, with separate doors for entrance and exit, to encourage social distancing.

The City encourages visitors to City Hall to wear Personal Protective Equipment, including a face covering.

The City of Kennesaw asks that anyone who has symptoms or has been exposed to anyone having symptoms including, but not limited to, having a fever over 100.4°F, cough or shortness of breath to please stay home.

The Departments of Building Services, Economic Development, Planning & Zoning, Public Works and the Office of the City Clerk will be available for in-persons meetings by appointment only.

When possible, the City of Kennesaw encourages our community to continue to access City resources remotely by phone, dropbox or web.

Business owners can pay their renewal by phone (the $3 fee for over the phone payments will be waived during this time), dropbox, mail or the City of Kennesaw Online Payment Portal. Online renewals are not available to any business with a privileged license such as Massage Therapy, Bail Bonds, Pawnbroker, Precious Metals and Temporary Use.

Open Record Requests will be taken over the phone (770-424-8274) or via email (cityclerk@kennesaw-ga.gov). The Open Record Request form may be found in the Document Center under City Clerk. Cemetery lots and burial permits can be requested via phone (770-424-8274) or email (cityclerk@kennesaw-ga.gov).

Property Tax bills may be paid by check, Visa, MasterCard, American Express, money order or cash by mail (2529 J.O. Stephenson Avenue, Kennesaw, GA, 30144), by dropbox (no cash), located at City Hall or online via the City of Kennesaw Online Payment Portal.

Utility billing (sanitation/stormwater/streets) can be paid by phone at 770-424-8274 (the $3 fee for over the phone payments will be waived during this time), via the City of Kennesaw Online Payment Portal or by dropbox located at City Hall (2529 J.O. Stephenson Avenue, Kennesaw, GA 30144).

Smith-Gilbert Gardens will reopen on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, maintaining a Tuesday-Saturday schedule; open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Members and non-members will need to reserve and purchase tickets online before visiting at www.smithgilbertgardens.com. The Hiram Butler House will remain closed, along with the Gift Shop. All public events, classes and programs remain canceled until further notice. Smith-Gilbert Gardens is continually working to ensure the safety of our visitors, volunteers and staff, and operations may change as the situation evolves. Smith-Gilbert Gardens encourages guests to check the website prior to each visit.

The Ben Robertson Community Center, Municipal Court and Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History remain closed at this time.

For updates from the City of Kennesaw and more information on current operations, please visit www.kennesaw-ga.gov/covid-19.