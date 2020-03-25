City of Kennesaw Announces Second Executive Order

Pursuant to the City of Kennesaw’s Declaration of Emergency adopted on March 20, 2020, and the Executive Order effective March 24, 2020, the City has announced a second Executive Order on March 25, 2020.

This orders that all land use matters requiring a public hearing, including, but not limited to all zoning, annexation, variance, special land use, historic preservation and other land use matters are stayed through the expiration of the Declaration of Emergency.

For updates from the City of Kennesaw, please visit www.kennesaw-ga.gov/covid-19.