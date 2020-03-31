City of Kennesaw Announces Third Executive Order

Pursuant to the City of Kennesaw’s Declaration of Emergency adopted on March 20, 2020, the City of Kennesaw announces a third executive order effective at 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

The City of Kennesaw announces this executive order out of concern for the health of our community and to encourage social distancing, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH).

All personal services businesses involving non-medical physical contact shall have their City business license stayed through the expiration of the Declaration of Emergency and any extensions thereto. Businesses subject to this Executive Order include, but are not limited to hair stylists, beauty shops, barber shops, nail salons, tattoo parlors, and all similar non-medical close contact service providers.

For updates from the City of Kennesaw, please visit www.kennesaw-ga.gov/covid-19.