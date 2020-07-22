City of Kennesaw Cancels Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival & Salute to America Events

Out of an abundance of caution, the City of Kennesaw & Kennesaw Parks & Recreation have decided to cancel both the Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival and Salute to America events. Pigs & Peaches was originally scheduled for August 21 & 22, and the Salute to America event had previously been rescheduled from July 3 to September 12.

As always, the health and safety of our community, including visitors, vendors and staff, is our first priority.

We look forward to continuing these great annual events next year.