City of Kennesaw Celebrates Grand Opening for the Inclusive Playground at Swift-Cantrell Park

The City of Kennesaw and Kennesaw Parks & Recreation celebrated the Grand Opening for the Inclusive Playground at Swift-Cantrell Park this afternoon Tuesday, January 9. The Inclusive Playground is located at Swift-Cantrell Park, 3140 Old 41 Hwy NW.

The formerly existing playground featured nine (9) slides, 11 swings and a main play structure with 100 feet of ADA ramps and sensory boards. The additions include four (4) play structures over approximately 5,000 square feet that was previously unused. This area includes a main play structure with wheelchair accessible ramps that lead to a ropes tower, sensory stations, an eight (8) person wheelchair sway fun and a slide. The ramp system also leads to pod climbers, a tunnel system and climbing apparatuses. The main play structure has 40 feet of shade. The entire 18,500 square foot space has been made accessible to everyone by removing the wood chips and installing turf. Every child will be able to maneuver the entire space.

When speaking about the Inclusive Playground and its impact on the City, Kennesaw Mayor Derek Easterling stated, “From listening and engaging with community residents, the City of Kennesaw recognized the need for an inclusive playground in the area. Starting today, this playground will play an important role in socializing children with disabilities, and it will offer an engaging and positive environment where all children can participate and play together. This playground will serve not only the emotional and mental well-being of children with disabilities, it will serve our community in developing social equality and positive relationships in the area.”

Th e celebration began with opening statements from Steve Roberts, City of Kennesaw Parks & Recreation Director. During the event, guests heard from City of Kennesaw Mayor Derek Easterling, Swift-Cantrell Foundation President, Phil Barber, Playground Committee Member, Ann Pratt and councilmembers. The Grand Opening Ceremony concluded with closing remarks from Mayor Easterling and a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Following the presentation, all were invited for a tour to learn more about the playground, and light refreshments were provided by Nothing Bundt Cakes Kennesaw and Kennesaw Coffee Company.