City of Kennesaw Celebrates Grand Opening of New Public Safety Facility

KENNESAW, Ga. (September 23, 2026) — The City of Kennesaw officially opened its new 25,000-square-foot Public Safety Facility at 3074 Moon Station Road Wednesday, Sept. 23, marking the completion of a major investment in the future of public safety and the Kennesaw Police Department.

City officials, KPD personnel, community members and project partners gathered Wednesday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening of the new facility, which consolidates KPD operations under one roof and provides officers and staff with modern resources designed to support effective and efficient public safety services.

The new facility replaces KPD’s previous arrangement of operating from two locations, including a portion of City Hall and a former Cobb County fire station dating to the 1950s that housed the department’s Criminal Investigations Division. The new building provides a centralized, modern space designed to better meet the department’s current and future operational needs.

“This facility represents a significant investment in our police department and in the safety of our community,” said Chief of Police Bill Westenberger. “It gives our officers and staff the tools, technology and workspace they need to continue providing the high level of service our residents expect. We are excited to officially open the doors and begin this next chapter for the Kennesaw Police Department.”

The Public Safety Facility includes a range of spaces and resources to support KPD operations, officer readiness and community engagement, including:

Real-Time Crime Center: Provides KPD with enhanced technology and opportunities to collaborate with Cobb County Police and other local, state and federal public safety partners.

Community Room: Offers a dedicated space for public meetings, community programs and engagement opportunities.

Fitness Center: Supports officer wellness, physical readiness and overall health.

Virtual Training Room: Provides opportunities for advanced training and simulation exercises based on real-world scenarios.

Dedicated K-9 Area: Provides specialized space to support KPD’s K-9 operations.

Crime Lab and Armory: Provides dedicated areas and resources to support investigations and department operations.

The facility also provides KPD with improved infrastructure, security and workspace to support the department’s responsibilities and allow personnel to work more efficiently.

“The opening of this facility is an important milestone for Kennesaw,” said Mayor Derek Easterling. “This project reflects the City’s commitment to providing our public safety professionals with the facilities and resources they need to serve our community today and for years to come.”

The Public Safety Facility project was funded entirely through the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).

For more information about the City of Kennesaw and its public safety services, visit www.kennesaw-ga.gov.