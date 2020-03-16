City of Kennesaw Closes City Hall

City of Kennesaw Mayor Derek Easterling announced today, March 16, 2020 that City Hall, including Public Works, will be closed to in-person, public access starting Tuesday, March 17, 2020 through at least March 31, 2020, based on President Trump’s Guidelines for America: 15 Days to Slow the Spread.

At this time, other closures include:

• Ben Robertson Community Center

• City of Kennesaw Municipal Court

• Frank Boone Dog Park at Swift-Cantrell Park

• Kennesaw Skatepark at Swift-Cantrell Park

• Playgrounds at Adams Park, Depot Park & Swift-Cantrell Park

• Smith-Gilbert Gardens

• Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History

The essential service functions, including Public Safety, Public Works and Code Compliance will not be interrupted. Select City staff is equipped to work remotely, using cell phones and laptops. The City’s mainline number, 770-424-8274, will be answered and calls will be routed as necessary. Staff members will return calls in the same manner as if City Hall were open for access.

The City of Kennesaw encourages use of the Online Payment Portal at this time for paying citations, sanitation, property tax and business taxes/license.

The following departments will accept payment over the phone:

• Building & Construction – 770-429-4554

• City Clerk – 770-424-8274

• Finance – 770-424-8274 (the $3 fee for over the phone payments will be waived during this time)

To contact the Police Department, please use the non-emergency line (770-422-2505). In case of emergency, please dial or text 911.

Please rest assured, Mayor Easterling, the City Council and City Manager are fully engaged during this time and Kennesaw will do its best to service its citizens, stakeholders and staff in the best manner possible.

City staff continues to monitor recent reports and information on COVID-19 provided by the CDC and the DPH.

The public is encouraged to visit City’s website at www.kennesaw-ga.gov/covid-19 for information and updates.