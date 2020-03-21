City of Kennesaw Closes Swift-Cantrell Park

Beginning Sunday, March 22, 2020, Swift-Cantrell Park, located at 3140 Old 41 Highway, will be closed to the public until further notice. The City of Kennesaw has announced this closure based on the social distancing recommendations made by the Center for Disease Control and the Georgia Department of Public Health.

City staff continues to monitor recent reports and information on COVID-19 provided by the CDC and the DPH.

For updates from the City of Kennesaw, please visit www.kennesaw-ga.gov/covid-19.