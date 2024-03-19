City of Kennesaw Community Development Offices Relocated

Kennesaw, GA (March 19, 2024) — Join the City of Kennesaw for the Ceremonial Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening of the new Community Development Offices at the Dale Burrell Government Complex on Tuesday, March 26, at 4:00 PM.

The City of Kennesaw is committed to improving accessibility and convenience for our residents and business owners. On Monday, March 18, the Departments of Building Services/Code Enforcement, Business License, Economic Development, GIS and Planning & Zoning officially opened in their new, strategically chosen location. This move enhances the City’s ability to create a “one-stop shop”, ensuring a seamless experience.

To allow City staff to participate in the occasion, all City Hall Offices, including Finance, will close on Tuesday, March 26, at 4:00 PM.

The Dale Burrell Government Complex is located at 3080 Moon Station Road.

The Department of Public Works offices will remain at the Dale Burrell Government Complex.