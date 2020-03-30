City of Kennesaw Extends Deadline for Business License Renewal

The City of Kennesaw has extended the deadline for Business License renewals to May 29, 2020, without penalty.

Currently, business owners can pay their renewal by phone, dropbox, mail or the online payment portal. Online renewals are not available to any business with a privileged license such as Massage Therapy, Bail Bonds, Pawnbroker, Precious Metals and Temporary Use.

The City of Kennesaw’s Online Payment Portal can be found at www.kennesaw-ga.gov/payment-center/.

For updates from the City of Kennesaw, please visit www.kennesaw-ga.gov/covid-19.