City of Kennesaw Hosts Groundbreaking Ceremony for Depot Park Amphitheater

Kennesaw, GA (January 20, 2023) — The City of Kennesaw and Kennesaw Parks & Recreation celebrated the commencement of construction on phase eight of the Depot Park Master Plan with a groundbreaking ceremony yesterday afternoon Thursday, January 19.

Phase eight of the Master Plan includes the amphitheater and festival area. Upon completion, the amphitheater will feature a 50 x 42 ft. stage, with back of house. The amphitheater will hold up to 2,000 people on the turf lawn. In addition to the stage, construction includes a restroom, storage facility and renovation of the Community House to serve as the green room for performers. The amphitheater will be host to City events & concerts.

“As an anchor element to our downtown, we are hopeful that our amphitheater will add a new dimension of opportunities, bringing more of our community together for entertainment, recreation, and good ‘old fashioned’ socializing,” says Mayor Derek Easterling. “Everything from stage concerts, theatrical, plays/shows, storytelling, and our signature festivals will take center stage from the amphitheater. Additionally, I am looking forward to the positive economic impact the amphitheater will have a local businesses by drawing in an increased number of patrons.”

“Breaking ground on the amphitheater is such an exciting event for the City of Kennesaw,” adds Parks & Recreation Director Steve Roberts. “It will be the Crown Jewel of Downtown Kennesaw. Depot Park and the amphitheater are wonderful examples of the longstanding vision and commitment to Parks and Recreation and community engagement that the City of Kennesaw has had. This is an excellent example of how SPLOST helps enhance and build amenities that would be more or less impossible without those dollars. We cannot wait to host events and concerts at this venue”

In 2015, the City of Kennesaw began planning for updates and improvements to the original Depot Park Master Plan (which had been adopted in 2008). The master plan was updated to include multiple program changes. Depot Park, located in historic downtown, is located in front of the City’s Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History, and adjacent to the City’s recently completed Gateway Park. Depot Park is planned to host ample green space, an amphitheater and additional amenities to promote active living.

To date, Phases 1-7 have been completed.

Phase 1: Museum ADA & Underpass

Phase 2: Land Acquisition

Phase 3: Gateway Park

Phase 4: Engineering & Permitting

Phase 5: Grading & Wetland Mitigation

Phase 6: Depot Park Parking Improvements

Phase 7: Parking Lawn & Upper Meadow

Phase 8: Amphitheater & Festival Area

The Depot Park project is funded entirely through SPLOST, by the 2011, 2016 & 2022 SPLOST referendums.