City of Kennesaw Hosts Ribbon Cutting Celebration for Inclusive Swing

Kennesaw, GA (January 5, 2023) — The City of Kennesaw and Kennesaw Parks & Recreation celebrated the opening of the Inclusive Swing at the Inclusive Playground with a Ribbon Cutting celebration yesterday afternoon Wednesday, January 4. The Inclusive Playground is located at Swift-Cantrell Park, 3140 Old 41 Hwy NW.

“We are excited to be able to grow our Inclusive Playground with this new Inclusive Swing,” says Parks & Recreation Director Steve Roberts. “This entire playground started with the desire to have an inclusive swing and today we can make that dream come true. We want to thank T-Mobile for the Hometown Grant; this is a great example of companies giving back to their communities.”

The We-Go-Swing is a no-transfer inclusive swing that is integrated into the playground setting at Swift-Cantrell Park that invites kids of all abilities to get in on the fun. The 60″ x 72″ entry deck is connected to the ramp for easy roll-on access. There is no need to transfer from a mobility device to take part in the fun and there is plenty of room for the children and the caregivers to sit and/or stand together and enjoy the ride. Handlebars assist in moving the swing and keeping the users in place and rotate up for easy entrance and exit. With all kids on board working together, it is a collaborative effort that builds cooperation and inclusive fun for everyone. Parents in wheelchairs or scooters can give their small child a swing experience on their own, without the need for assistance. The swing is ADA-compliant.

Funding for the swing was provided by T-Mobile, as the City of Kennesaw was named one of their Hometown Grant recipients.

The Inclusive Playground has 40 feet of shade, wheelchair-accessible ramps that lead to a ropes tower, sensory stations, an eight (8) person wheelchair sway fun, a slide, and now, an inclusive swing. The ramp system also leads to pod climbers, a tunnel system and climbing apparatuses.

The 18,500 square-foot space is lined with turf making it accessible to everyone. This is one of the largest Inclusive Playgrounds in the state.