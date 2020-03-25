City of Kennesaw Initiates City’s Emergency Operations Policy

Effective at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, the City of Kennesaw will temporarily transition to limited services and staffing, under the City’s Emergency Operations Policy.

Essential operations include: Kennesaw Police Department and Kennesaw/Acworth 911 Emergency Communication Center, Public Works, Building Inspections and other staff deemed essential by the Office of the City Manager.

During this time, we ask for our community’s patience. All calls and emails will be responded to as soon as possible.

Sanitation will continue normal operations. Any change in sanitation will be announced by the City of Kennesaw via web and social media.

For updates from the City of Kennesaw, please visit www.kennesaw-ga.gov/covid-19.