City of Kennesaw Leadership Academy Seeks Nominations for Award Program

The City of Kennesaw is excited to introduce a new award program to recognize leaders in the Kennesaw community. The “Follow the Leader” award program will recognize local community leaders who have made a difference in their service to the community.

The City of Kennesaw will be accepting nominations through Friday, May 27. Award recipients will be announced and recognized at the Mayor & Council Meeting on Monday, June 20.

This is a project of the inaugural class of the Kennesaw Leadership Academy. The Kennesaw Leadership Academy is comprised of 12 young professionals, representing eight different departments across the City. Leadership development and professional development are the two most important succession-planning tools the City of Kennesaw uses to invest in employees to help them learn, train and grow. By enhancing leadership skills and competencies, the goal of the Kennesaw Leadership Academy is simple, to create a deep pool of potential candidates with wide-ranging leadership skills who are able to step into future leadership roles within the City of Kennesaw.

In return, the Kennesaw Leadership Academy participants will partner with a selection of the award recipients to volunteer their time to support projects, organizations or causes which the award recipients are involved with.

Award recipients will be recognized with a plaque and proclamation at the Mayor & Council Meeting on Monday, June 20 at 6:30 PM and at the City’s annual Salute to America event on Sunday, July 3.

For more information and to complete a nomination form, please visit https://www.kennesaw-ga.gov/followtheleader/.