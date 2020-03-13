City of Kennesaw Municipal Court Reschedules Court Dates

The City of Kennesaw Municipal Court continues to monitor the most current statements from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as all communication disseminated by the Georgia Supreme Court regarding the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19). In response to the increasing concerns for the health and safety of the citizens of Kennesaw, the employees of the City of Kennesaw and the public, arraignment calendars scheduled for March 17, 2020 and March 24, 2020 will be rescheduled. All persons having these court dates will receive notice from the Clerk of Court regarding a new court date. The court shall remain open for emergency hearings and hearings for those in custody.

Please note, if you have traveled to China, Italy, Iran or South Korea within the last 14 days; reside or have had close contact with someone who has traveled to one of the above areas within the last 14 days; have been asked to self-quarantine by any hospital or health agency; or have been diagnosed with, or have had contact with, anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, you must inform the Court Security Officers upon entering the courthouse and will be denied permission to enter. If you are so affected and are an attorney scheduled to appear before the Court in the near future, you must notify the court so that appropriate safeguard measures can be taken. You may appear via teleconference or video conference with the approval of the presiding judge.

H. Luke Mayes IV, Chief Judge

City of Kennesaw Municipal Court