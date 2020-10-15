City of Kennesaw Parks & Recreation to Honor Veterans at Luncheon

The City of Kennesaw will honor the service of military members past and present with a complimentary lunch on Wednesday, November 11 at Noon at the Ben Robertson Community Center, located at 2753 Watts Drive.

All veterans and active duty military are invited to attend. No identification will be required. A small program will include acknowledgements from Mayor Derek Easterling, special guest speakers, presentation of colors by North Cobb-Harrison NJROTC Unit and a special ceremony by the North Cobb American Legion Post 304.

Guests will be seated in various rooms in the community center to ensure social distancing. The program will be live-streamed for those who will be in different rooms and at home. Food will be served in to-go boxes for safety. Masks are required inside the Ben Robertson Community Center. Attendees will be allowed to take them off while eating. Guests are welcome.

Kennesaw Parks & Rec asks that each person planning to attend register. There are no fees involved. Attendees are asked to keep their receipt (either print receipt or show email confirmation). Upon arrival, guests will show their receipt for check-in and will be directed to their designated spot.

North Cobb American Legion Post 304 is partnering with Kennesaw city officials and Parks and Recreation staff to host the lunch. Additional sponsors include Pine Ridge Winkenhofer Funeral Home, Subaru of Kennesaw and Lewis House at Kennesaw.

To register for in-person lunch, please register at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTEyNjY1NTc

To register for curbside lunch, please register at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTEyNjk4MzQ

For more information, visit kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.