City of Kennesaw Parks & Recreation to Host Fall-O-Ween Fest Full of Family Fun

Kennesaw, GA (September 14, 2023) — The City of Kennesaw Parks & Recreation beckons area ghouls, ninjas, superheroes and princesses to “Spook-Central Park” for its annual Fall-O-Ween Fest at Swift-Cantrell Park on Saturday, October 7 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. Admission is free.

Activities include a candy trail, costume contests, scavenger hunt, crafts, field games and music. The evening will conclude with a showing of Hotel Transylvania (PG) after sundown (movie to start between 7:00 and 7:30 p.m.). Concessions and unique merchandise from local crafters will be available for purchase beginning at 3:00 p.m. Free reusable trick-or-treat bags provided by Viva Chicken will be available while supplies last.

The Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Costume Contest will take place every 30 minutes beginning at 3:30 p.m. and ending at 6:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to three winners at each time frame. The contest is open to all ages and dogs.

The family favorite film Hotel Transylvania (PG) will be projected onto a giant inflatable screen after sundown, around 7:00 p.m. For comfort, event attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or low-back chairs. Pop-up tents, canopies or beach umbrellas that can obstruct the view of others will not be permitted.

Swift-Cantrell Park is located at 3140 Old 41 Highway. Parking is available inside the park and at neighboring Kennesaw Elementary School.

Fall-O-Ween Fest is presented by Window World and The Legacy at Walton Kennesaw Mountain.

For more information, visit www.kennesaw-ga.gov/falloween or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.