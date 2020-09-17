City of Kennesaw Parks & Recreation to Host Fall-O-Ween Fest Full of Family Fun

City of Kennesaw Parks & Recreation beckons area ghouls, ninjas, superheroes and princesses to “Spook-Central Park” for its annual Fall-O-Ween Fest at Swift-Cantrell Park on Saturday, October 17 from 4 – 9 p.m. Admission is free.

Activities include Miss Gail’s Music Dance Party for toddlers, a witch hunt scavenger hunt, costume contests, a trick or treat trail where attendees will receive candy, crafts and more and a showing of Walt Disney Pictures’ Halloweentown!

Bring out the kiddos in their costumes for a socially distanced jumpin’ & dancing with Miss Gail’s Music! This interactive show is great for toddlers through kids aged five. Kennesaw Parks & Rec asks that all interested families register one member of their party on the registration system, CivicRec. There is no fee to participate with Miss Gail’s Music.

The classic family favorite film Halloweentown will be projected onto a giant inflatable screen after sundown. The field will be marked with family squares to ensure social distancing. Masks are encouraged while on site and attendees should monitor their own symptoms and should stay home if they are not feeling well. For your comfort, bring a blanket or low-back chairs. Pop-up tents, canopies or beach umbrellas that can obstruct the view of others are not permitted. Concessions will be available for purchase beginning at 4 p.m. Kennesaw Parks & Rec asks that all interested families register one member of their party on the registration system, CivicRec.

Registration is available online for both the Outdoor Movie and Miss Gail’s Music at secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog.

Swift-Cantrell Park is located at 3140 Old 41 Highway. Parking is available inside the park, and at neighboring Kennesaw Elementary School.

For more information, visit www.kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.